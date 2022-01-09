Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot, and several horses were killed in Yazoo County on Friday.

Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at a local horse track on Thomas Road between Vaughn and Pickens.

Authorities transported the two victims to two local hospitals. One was taken to Merit Health in Madison, while the other was taken to UMMC in Jackson.

According to Sheriff, one of the victims is in critical condition, and the other is stable.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Yazoo County Sheriff Department at (662) 746-5611 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies in prison
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies at Parchman
Man shot inside vehicle on Lampton Avenue in Jackson
Victim dies after fire breaks out at house in Florence
Gas station owner: Murder of Jackson teen didn’t happen at my business
Gas station owner: Murder of Jackson teen didn’t happen at my business
Jackson State University lands no. 4 ranked wide receiver in the country

Latest News

“Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum,...
University exhibit explores U.S. response to Holocaust
(Source: AP)
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Miss.
FILE - President Joe Biden departs after speaking about the October jobs report from the State...
Biden shied away from news conferences, interviews in Year 1
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum