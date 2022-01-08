Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Victim dies after fire breaks out at house in Florence

(Darkhorse Press)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - A victim died in a house after a fire broke out early Saturday morning in Florence.

This information comes from Darkhorse Press.

According to authorities, neighbors called police saying it was possible that an elderly couple was trapped inside the house.

Firefighters then arrived to the scene on Mullican Road in Florence. Once there, volunteers learned that the husband had passed a few years ago.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, they searched for the elderly woman who was assumed to be in the house since her car was parked in the driveway.

Around 11:20 a.m., firefighters discovered the remains of one person. Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.

