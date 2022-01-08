University announces next writer-in-residence for spring

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - An author whose debut novel in 2020 received awards and critical acclaim will write and teach at the University of Mississippi in the spring.

Raven Leilani has been announced as the John and Renee Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi.

Her first novel, “Luster,” won the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize.” Luster” is about “a young Black woman striving for the right to make art and inhabit the full, complex spectrum of her humanity,” according to a university press release.

A native New Yorker, Leilani received her master’s degree in creative writing from New York University in 2019.

