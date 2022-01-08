Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

University announces next writer-in-residence for spring

(Oguz Baykal | Ole Miss)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - An author whose debut novel in 2020 received awards and critical acclaim will write and teach at the University of Mississippi in the spring.

Raven Leilani has been announced as the John and Renee Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi.

Her first novel, “Luster,” won the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize.” Luster” is about “a young Black woman striving for the right to make art and inhabit the full, complex spectrum of her humanity,” according to a university press release.

A native New Yorker, Leilani received her master’s degree in creative writing from New York University in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies in prison
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies at Parchman
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Gutierrez is being held without bond after being arrested on kidnapping and other charges in...
Rankin Co. traffic stop ends with man being arrested for kidnapping, child exploitation
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
Why a Hinds Co. teacher left the classroom to start a mentoring program about COVID-19
Why a Hinds Co. teacher left the classroom to start a mentoring program about COVID-19

Latest News

Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Willie Paige...
Silver Alert cancelled for 85-year-old Hinds County man
Showers and thunderstorms returning for us on Sunday. At this time severe risk is low on Severe...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
JCSD sergeant talks life after prison for sex offenders.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department discusses Miss. sex offender laws