Teen honored after using his Make-A-Wish to feed homeless in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson teen is being honored for giving back to his community and helping the homeless.

We introduced you to 13-year-old Abraham last year after he used his Make-A-Wish to feed the homeless in Jackson.

Friday, the Dirt Cheap store in Pearl presented Abraham and his family with two Nintendo Switch games, a $1,000 gift card and items for his next food giveaway.

Despite his battles with a rare blood disease, Abraham has devoted his time to helping those in need. That’s why staff at Dirt Cheap say he deserves to be recognized.

”We thought it was so unique that Abraham used his wish to provide service for other people,” said Laura Sasser. “I think that is truly remarkable. That makes Abraham a hero. That makes Abraham a role model for everyone.”

“It feels good to know that my wish just inspired so many people,” Abraham said.

Dirt Cheap will also donate food each month to help Abraham continue to feed the homeless.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

