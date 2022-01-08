Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Hinds County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Willie Paige of Jackson, Miss., in Hinds County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Willie Paige of Jackson, Miss., in Hinds County.

He is described as a Black male, five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, January 7, 2022, at about 9:15 pm near Ashley Circle in Hinds County, wearing a blue paid shirt and brown pants.

Willie Paige is believed to be in a 2018 burgundy GMC Arcadia bearing MS tag DBS2282 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Willie Paige suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Paige, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

