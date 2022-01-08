Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department discusses Miss. sex offender laws

JCSD sergeant talks life after prison for sex offenders.
JCSD sergeant talks life after prison for sex offenders.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department has made multiple arrests regarding sex crimes, but what happens when the offender does their time?

“Mississippi has a three-tier program for sex offenders,” said JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter. “Tier one is 15 years, tier two is 20 years and tier three is a lifetime registration. Basically, it depends on the crime and what they are convicted of.”

In addition to having to register as a sex offender, in Mississippi, these convicted felons with sex crimes cannot live within 3,000 feet of a school, park or other areas with lots of children.

According to Carter, Investigator Wesley Waites keeps up with the offenders after their time served to make sure they are abiding by the rules.

“Wesley does twice a year checks on each sex offender to make sure they are in compliance and they sign a form that says they understand the rules and regulations,” said Carter. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it when they are non-compliant and say they didn’t have an understanding.”

If you want to check your area for sex offenders, you can check the national registry, the Mississippi registry, or your local sheriff’s department.

