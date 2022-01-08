Gas station owner: Murder of Jackson teen didn’t happen at my business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a Jackson gas station claims his surveillance video shows this week’s murder of a teenager did not happen at his store.

The owner of Eagle Gas Station on Capitol Street says the video shows four teenagers entering his store on Tuesday.

JPD says the four were shot in a car that night at the station, with 14-year-old DeMarcus McGinnis dying from his injuries.

The owner says he heard gunshots a minute after they left his store. He says the gas station has lost business after police reported the shooting there.

”I want to tell police, make the correct report. You’re making us look bad, making the store look bad. Now everyone thinks that the store- we have signs that says Do not come in with guns. We’re trying not to let people come in with guns, but we do the best we can.”

We have reached out to JPD about his claims. No one has been arrested yet in this case.

