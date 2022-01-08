Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Friday night & Weekend Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly night is on the way with patchy frost.  Lows will be in the lower and middle 30s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a stray shower or two, but not much more.  Highs in the 60s.  Sunday will give us on and off rain with highs in the lower 70s.

There may be enough instability where we get a strong to severe thunderstorm, but no widespread issues are likely.  The wind gusts are the main concern and rainfall of an inch or two is possible.  We are under a marginal or level 1 threat of severe weather, on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.  Expect partly sunny skies next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

East southeast winds at 5mph tonight and Southeast winds at 15 Saturday.  Average high is 57 and the average low is 37.  Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:12pm.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
9-year-old shot, killed in Starkville
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca announces a new crime initiative to curb violence in Jackson.
‘We’re coming for you and we’re not playing’ | U.S. Attorney announces new partnership to curb violent crime in Jackson

Latest News

Warmer weather to return this weekend
First Alert Forecast: trending warmer into weekend as chances for rain return
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly Friday; milder, muggier weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly Friday; milder weekend ahead
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Thursday Night Weather Forecast