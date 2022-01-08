Friday night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly night is on the way with patchy frost. Lows will be in the lower and middle 30s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a stray shower or two, but not much more. Highs in the 60s. Sunday will give us on and off rain with highs in the lower 70s.

There may be enough instability where we get a strong to severe thunderstorm, but no widespread issues are likely. The wind gusts are the main concern and rainfall of an inch or two is possible. We are under a marginal or level 1 threat of severe weather, on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest. Expect partly sunny skies next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

East southeast winds at 5mph tonight and Southeast winds at 15 Saturday. Average high is 57 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:12pm.

