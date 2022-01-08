First Alert Forecast: cold front likely to bring in showers & few storms to the area on Sunday

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Showers and few storms possible Sunday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This evening will likely remain mainly quiet and rather warm. A few showers could be possible over the next few hours and into tonight, but better chances for rain will arrive on Sunday ahead of a cold front. Clouds will be building in across the area tonight ahead of this frontal system with overnight lows only cooling off to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Make sure you have an umbrella handy if you will be heading out tomorrow, especially during the late morning and afternoon hours. A cold front dropping in from the NW will help increase scattered shower and isolated thunderstorm activity across the region. Although severe storms are unlikely with this system, a gusty or strong storm can’t completely be ruled out. The rain should clear out by tomorrow evening as the front begins to clear the area. Highs tomorrow are forecast to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s before colder air moves in behind the front and we fall back to the 30s/40s into Sunday night/early Monday morning.

We will start off the upcoming work and school week on a cool and sunny note as high pressure builds in. Highs for the first couple of days into the week with reach the lower 50s with overnight lows close to freezing. Temperatures will gradually trend upwards again through the week back to the 60s with rain chances holding off until late week.

