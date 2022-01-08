Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Chilly start to our Saturday morning, with warmer temperatures moving back in today! Our rain chances are not to far away!

By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

A cool start to our morning as we see temperatures in the 30s. We do see a significant warm-up today compared to yesterday where we were in the 40s for High. Highs will return to the upper 60s, and rain returns as another system moves into our area.

Saturday, we see about a 30% chance of showers, with Highs in the upper 60s and our Lows falling to the low 60s.

Sunday, more rain moving through the area with a few storms possible on Sunday. The possibility of severe storms is low. Sunday holds a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday following our rain chances, we do see temperatures fall back into the low 50s for the Highs. Our Lows on Monday fall too low 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday Highs are in the mid to upper 50s with no rain chances moving through the area. Our Lows Tuesday, Low 30s and Wednesday are low 40s. Thursday, light rain chances return with Highs returning to the 60s and Lows in the upper 40s. Friday holds a greater rain chance with Highs in the 60s Lows in the 40s.

Thanks for watching WLBT first alert weather

