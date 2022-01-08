Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Muslim Association of Mississippi on West McDowell Road

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A building caught on fire in Jackson on Friday evening.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the incident occurred on 2533 West McDowell Road at the Muslim Association of Mississippi.

Armon says some people were inside the building at the time of the fire, but luckily no one was injured. According to authorities, about 25% of the building was damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
9-year-old shot, killed in Starkville
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca announces a new crime initiative to curb violence in Jackson.
‘We’re coming for you and we’re not playing’ | U.S. Attorney announces new partnership to curb violent crime in Jackson

Latest News

Mayor to ask council for recommendation on trash collection contract Tuesday
Booster is key to defeating omicron, health officials say
Booster is key to defeating omicron, health officials say
How is rise in the Omicron variant impacting the state’s tourism?
How is rise in the Omicron variant impacting the state’s tourism?
How is rise in the Omicron variant impacting the state’s tourism?