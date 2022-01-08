Fire breaks out at Muslim Association of Mississippi on West McDowell Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A building caught on fire in Jackson on Friday evening.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the incident occurred on 2533 West McDowell Road at the Muslim Association of Mississippi.

Armon says some people were inside the building at the time of the fire, but luckily no one was injured. According to authorities, about 25% of the building was damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

