Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

