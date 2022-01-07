Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Uber Eats driver shot during attempted carjacking in Ohio City, police say

Uber Eats driver shot during attempted carjacking in Ohio City, police say
Uber Eats driver shot during attempted carjacking in Ohio City, police say(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber Eats driver was shot Monday during an attempted carjacking in the Ohio City neighborhood, according to a Cleveland police report.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of Washington Avenue.

Police said three juveniles approached a 51-year-old man who was walking to his car after a food delivery.

One of the juveniles held him at gunpoint and demanded his car keys, according to the report.

According to the report, the suspects shot the man in his arm as he ran to his vehicle.

Police said he was able to drive away and call for help.

The victim described the suspects as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

They were wore black masks and hoodies, according to the report.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
9-year-old shot, killed in Starkville
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca announces a new crime initiative to curb violence in Jackson.
‘We’re coming for you and we’re not playing’ | U.S. Attorney announces new partnership to curb violent crime in Jackson

Latest News

Kentrail Magee
19-year-old sought after shooting in Pike County
Why a Hinds Co. teacher left the classroom to start a mentoring program about COVID-19
Why a Hinds Co. teacher left the classroom to start a mentoring program about COVID-19
Charles Chevalier
Suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly Covington Co. shooting
A vial filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests by syringes waiting to be loaded by...
Booster is key to defeating omicron, health officials say
Gutierrez is being held without bond after being arrested on kidnapping and other charges in...
Rankin Co. traffic stop ends with man being arrested for kidnapping, child exploitation