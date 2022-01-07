Thursday Night Weather Forecast

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures have been tumbling throughout the day.  Expect cold weather for at least the next 36 hours with lows in the 20s Friday morning and highs barely in the 40s with sunshine.  Windy conditions tonight and Friday will give us wind chills in the 20s.  Warmer weather will return this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and near 70 Sunday.  A few showers are possible Saturday, with even a better chance for rain Sunday.  A few thunderstorms are also possible Sunday, but the severe threat is minimal.  Much cooler air will return Monday with lows int he 30s and highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.  Northerly wind at 10mph tonight and northeasterly at the same speed Friday.  Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 37.  Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 5:11pm.

