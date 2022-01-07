Suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly Covington Co. shooting

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect charged in a shooting that left one man dead in Covington County in 2020 pleaded guilty to two charges Thursday.

Court documents show Charles Chevalier, also known as Biloxi Gee and Biloxi George, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Chevalier had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Braxton Lott.

Investigators said Chevalier shot Lott at a home on Woodbridge Lane near Seminary in the early morning hours of June 24, 2020.

Lott was reportedly rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Chevalier was arrested later that night in Simpson County.

A Covington County Circuit Court judge sentenced Chevalier to 20 years in Mississippi Department of Corrections custody, with 10 years to serve behind bars followed by five years of probation and another five years of “unsupervised supervision.”

