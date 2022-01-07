Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Lamar Co. woman

Toniqua Waynette Ray, 27
Toniqua Waynette Ray, 27(DPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 27-year-old Toniqua Waynette Ray of Purvis.

She is five feet six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, January 6, around 3:30 a.m. on Oak Street, wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie, and tennis shoes.

Toniqua Waynette Ray is believed to be in a 2017 white Nissan Altima with a Florida tag IS38AX.

Family members say Toniqua Waynette Ray suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Toniqua Waynette Ray, contact Purvis Police Department at 601-794-6512.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
9-year-old shot, killed in Starkville
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Councilmen urge Lumumba to enforce existing ordinances after another deadly gas station shooting
Councilmen urge Lumumba to enforce existing ordinances after another deadly gas station shooting
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: More record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly Friday; milder, muggier weekend ahead
Breanna Paul
Woman shares 155-lb weight loss journey 2 years after surgery
Former Mississippi Congressman reflects on being inside the U.S. Capitol during insurrection,...
Former Mississippi Congressman reflects on being inside the U.S. Capitol during insurrection, one year later