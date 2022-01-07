Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Prentiss man arrested for attempting to record people in a bathroom

The man was identified as 34-year-old Desmond Barnes, of Prentiss.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a man attempting to record people in a bathroom at a business in the 5900 block of Highway 49.

According to HPD, the man attempted to run through the store to elude the officer.

The man, who was later identified as 34-year-old Desmond Barnes, of Prentiss, was captured and taken into custody.

Barnes was arrested and charged with one felony count of voyeurism.

He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Correction Facility. He is expected to have his initial appearance on Friday in City Court.

