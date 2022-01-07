Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Ole Miss men’s basketball prepares to take on the SEC’s oldest rival Mississippi State

Mississippi's Romello White (0), KJ Buffen (5) and Matthew Murrell (11) celebrate in the final...
Mississippi's Romello White (0), KJ Buffen (5) and Matthew Murrell (11) celebrate in the final seconds of a win over South Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss’s men’s basketball team will host in state rival Mississippi State for the first time this season for the 265th match up between these two teams.

The 108 year long rivalry is the SEC’s oldest rivalry and will tip off at Sandy and John Black Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State enter this game unranked.

The Rebels come in with an 8-5 record overall and 0-1 in SEC. Their loss comes from their overtime thriller against Tennessee where they fell 66-60.

The Bulldogs come in with a 10-3 record and a 1-0 record in conference play. The Bulldogs did beat the Rebels last year when they played in Oxford 66-56.

This game is the oldest rivalry in the SEC dating back to the first match on the hardwood in 1914. Mississippi State holds the series lead 146-118. But the Rebels have won 11 of the last 16 match ups.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
9-year-old shot, killed in Starkville
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca announces a new crime initiative to curb violence in Jackson.
‘We’re coming for you and we’re not playing’ | U.S. Attorney announces new partnership to curb violent crime in Jackson

Latest News

TCU running back Zach Evans (6) tries to elude West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe (6) during...
5-star RB announces transfer to Ole Miss
Ole Miss football practice at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 21,...
Ole Miss defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin to be hired by Texas A&M
SOURCE: MSU Athletics
MSU opens SEC play with win over Arkansas
In this Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 photo, Florida Atlantic offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.,...
Ole Miss reportedly finds new offensive coordinator