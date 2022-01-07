Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies at Parchman

By Josh Carter
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man who received two life sentences in 2021 for crimes committed against two children and their grandmother has died.

The Rankin County coroner confirmed that Keith Reeder passed away at Parchman late last year.

In May of 2020, Reeder broke into a Pearl apartment with a knife, beat the owner, a 54-year-old grandmother, and tied her up in a bedroom.

While she was tied up, Reeder would then sexually assault her two grandchildren, who were both under 12 years old. He would also assault the grandmother.

The woman was eventually able to free herself and call 911 before she was beaten again. When police arrived, they found Reeder hiding in the attic.

All three of his victims were taken for medical treatment at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

According to officials at the time, Reeder had an “extensive” criminal history and was a convicted felon. Early last year, he was given two life sentences for two sexual battery charges involving small children.

