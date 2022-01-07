Former Mississippi Congressman reflects on being inside the U.S. Capitol during insurrection, one year later

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - January 6, 2021 is a day that one former Mississippi Congressman said left lasting impacts on Washington D.C and our country.

Former Congressman Gregg Harper was inside the U.S. Capitol during the riots, but he didn’t have to be.

Harper was one of the Electoral College Tally Clerks back in 2016 and happened to be in Washington, D.C. again last year. He decided to go inside and watch the tally process again four years later.

“This was not a great day,” he said. “I’m thankful that we’re past that and hope that we never have that type day occur again.”

It was an eventful day for those on the outside looking in but perhaps even more so for those inside the Capitol.

“In a panic, some of the folks in the Sergeant at Arms Office and Capitol Police came rushing in, bolted all the doors, told us to get down if we needed to, and told us where the gas masks were located under the seats,” Harper said.

He said at that point, he didn’t know enough to be scared.

“But shortly after they came in to both the doors, we heard glass breaking, we hear a lot of noise and shouting, and then things got a lot more serious at that point,” Harper said.

Between there being a fence that surrounded the Capitol for months after the riots as well as a more visible presence of Capitol Police, Harper said the insurrection created a sense of anxiety in D.C.

He also feels that it furthered the sense of partisanship that currently plagues the United States.

“There was a day where Republicans and Democrats tended to hang out a little more together prior to that time. Now, if you’re sitting with somebody on the other side of the aisle, somebody in your base is not going to be happy about that,” he said. “At the end of the day, you have to work together. Legislation that comes through that has a bipartisan approach to it; it’s something that’s certainly more palatable and has a better chance of getting to the President’s desk.”

Harper adds that the riots were predictable and should have been prevented.

“Having served as chairman of the committee on House Administration and having oversight over the Capitol Police and the Sergeant at Arms, I feel pretty confident that they had to have known that there was potential for this and could have prevented it, in my opinion,” he said.

Though the country may still be feeling some lasting effects from that day, Harper said he’s confident they’re only temporary.

“We live in the greatest country in the world,” he said. “Despite our flaws, we usually - given time - get it right.”

