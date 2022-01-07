First Alert Forecast: trending warmer into weekend as chances for rain return

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Don’t let the sunshine fool you this afternoon! It will feel quite chilly today with temperatures expected to reach the middle and upper 40s. A few spots farther south closer to Highways 84 and 98 could tap into the lower 50s over the next few hours. It will get cold again tonight with overnight lows falling to the 30s under mostly clear skies.

Not only will warmer weather return over the weekend, but so will rain chances. On Saturday, temperatures will be able to get back into the 60s as winds shift back out of the south. There will be the potential for a few showers or thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon/evening before better chances for rain arrive on Sunday. Scattered shower and storm chances will increase throughout Sunday ahead of our next frontal system. The risk for an isolated strong storm is low, but not completely zero during this time (1/5). Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach the upper 60s add lower 70s.

Cooler and drier air will be ushered in behind the front going into next week with highs returning to the lower 50s and lows near/below freezing. We will gradually trend slightly warmer through the work week with rain chances retuning by late-week.

