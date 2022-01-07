First Alert Forecast: chilly Friday; milder, muggier weekend ahead

FRIDAY: After a deep dive into the 20s and 30s, we’ll rebound highs back into the 40s and, for some, 50s through the afternoon hours. Expect morning clouds to break for more periods of sunshine through the day. Skies will remain mostly to partly clear - lows will drop back into the 30s by early Saturday morning.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our weekend will be split between a mild, yet drier day on Saturday – to a wetter, warmer Sunday ahead of another front moving through the area. Expect morning 30s Saturday to quickly rebound into the 60s with a surge on warmer air off the Gulf of Mexico. Chances for showers and storms will be in play for areas, mainly west of I-55 through the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday. We’ll continue to warm up Sunday – though, coverage of rain and storms will increase through the day – highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A rogue strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out, though the risk remains low. Rain chances will tend to taper through Sunday night as the front moves southward.

EXTENDED RANGE: In the wake of our front, we’ll trend cooler yet again by early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 50s; slowly trending milder through mid-late week, toward the lower 60s by late week. Rain chances will look to hold off until the latter parts of the week amid the milder air.

