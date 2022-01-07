Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
19-year-old sought after shooting in Pike County

Kentrail Magee
Kentrail Magee(Pike Co. Sherrif's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Pike County are searching for a teen accused in a shooting Wednesday evening.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting on Emerald State Line Road just before midnight where they found a person who had been shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies say 19-year-old Kentrail Magee is the person responsible.

Magee is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he may be, call Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Crime Stoppers at 888-755-8810, or Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323.

