WLBT’s things to know 1/6/22: Congressional remapping, child shot in Starkville, Omicron now dominant strain

1. Mississippi House poised to vote on congressional remapping

The Republican-controlled Mississippi House is expected to vote Thursday on a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. The proposal was unveiled last month. It expands the territory of the state’s only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district — the 2nd — lost population during the previous decade. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson has held the 2nd District seat since winning a 1993 special election. The district stretches through the Delta and into the city of Jackson. Thompson said he wanted to expand the district but still keep it relatively compact by taking in more of the densely populated Jackson metro area — a plan also favored by the state NAACP.

2. Councilmen urge Lumumba to enforce existing ordinances after another deadly gas station shooting

Shots rang out at the Eagle Gas Station around 7 o’clock Tuesday evening, killing a 14-year-old. Jackson Police say DeMarcus McGinnis was shot to death while sitting inside his car. Inside the car with him was a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds who were also shot but survived. According to WLBT’s homicide tracker, this is the ninth killing at a gas station within the last year. Read the full story here.

3. 9-year-old shot, killed in Starkville

A shooting in Starkville has killed a 9-year-old child, according to WCBI. Two shootings were reported before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, one at the Brookville Garden Apartments on Everglade Avenue and another on Santa Anita Avenue. The child was shot and killed while inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Avenue. That vehicle is believed to be associated with a person targeted in the shooting on Everglade Avenue.

4. Omicron variant now the most dominant COVID strain in Mississippi

The number of positive COVID cases are on the rise all throughout the state - and a big reason why is the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. In fact, it has now surpassed Delta as the most dominant variant in Mississippi. Get this, numbers from the State Department of Health show roughly 62 percent of cases are Omicron, compared to the roughly 38 percent of cases being Delta. Medical experts say the reason the variant is so prevalent is because of how contagious it is and its ability to invade our immune system. Read the full story here.

