Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A little rain is possible tonight with lows in the 40s.  Temperatures will start off in the 50s Thursday morning with a few showers.  It will turn windy and colder in the afternoon with temperatures falling into the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.  No precipitation is likely. 

Friday will be a cold day with morning temperatures in the 20s and highs in the 40s. 

This weekend will be warmer with showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday.  No severe weather is expected.  Saturday will see an increase in cloud cover with just a few showers.  Highs will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend. 

A big cool down is looking likely again Monday or Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.  So for now, no severe weather is in the forecast, but travel may be a little hazardous Thursday in far northern Mississippi with snow or sleet as temperatures there near freezing.  Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 5:10pm.  Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and Northwest at 15mph Thursday.  Average high is 57 and the average low is 37.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

