Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Parents charged with capital murder in connection with toddler’s death in Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 2-year-old’s mother and stepfather have been arrested and charged with murder after the child was found dead on December 27 in Biloxi.

Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann Heard with capital murder.

Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann Heard with capital murder.(Harrison County Jail)

Initially, the two were arrested on felony child abuse charges on Jan. 5, but the charges were upgraded on Jan. 6 due to investigators gathering more information with the help of several local and state agencies.

According to Biloxi Police Capt. Milton Houseman, felony child abuse is the underlying crime that makes the death capital murder.

The charges stem from an incident on December 27. Investigators say the woman called for help around 6 a.m. after she found her son unresponsive. First responders arrived at the 300 block of St. Mary Blvd and took the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both suspects are being held at the Harrison County Jail with no bond pending court hearings.

As of now, details are limited but we will update this story once information is available.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in hotel room near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
Man ambushed inside Jackson hotel room after paying woman $60 for sex
Jackson Police Department
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
Michael Thomas, aka "Traedo"
Before dying of gunshot wound, Natchez man tells police name of alleged shooter
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: More record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges
Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward

Latest News

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca announces a new crime initiative to curb violence in Jackson.
‘We’re coming for you and we’re not playing’ | U.S. Attorney announces new partnership to curb violent crime in Jackson
WLBT at 4p
Extremism in the United States (1-6-22)
Extremism in the United States (1-6-22)
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting