Terry closes City Hall due to COVID-19

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The town of Terry has closed its City Hall effective immediately, due to COVID-19.

“Staff will continue operations remotely to provide continued services to the community,” the city said in a statement Thursday.

If you need any services, city officials are asking everyone to use its website or drop-box in front of City Hall.

You can also make appointments by calling (601) 878-5521.

