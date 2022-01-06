Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Reeves doubles down on medical marijuana stance, can’t support current dosage amount

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is still a hot button and unsigned issue in our state that lawmakers could debate this session.

Governor Tate Reeves saying once again Wednesday he cannot support the dosage amount allowed in the proposed bill and is urging lawmakers to cut back.

”If 10 percent of the Mississippi population gets a marijuana card, that’s 300-thousand Mississippians,” he said. “At 11 joints a day, that’s 3.3 million joints a day, 100 million joints a month,1.2 billion joints on the streets of Mississippi a year and I just think that’s too much to be on the streets.”

Supporters of medical marijuana gathered at the Capitol Tuesday calling on the governor to sign the current bill immediately.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in hotel room near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
Man ambushed inside Jackson hotel room after paying woman $60 for sex
Jackson Police Department
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Chaos erupts again at Hinds Co. Supervisors meeting... again; still no board president
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Michael Thomas, aka "Traedo"
Before dying of gunshot wound, Natchez man tells police name of alleged shooter

Latest News

Councilmen urge Lumumba to enforce existing ordinances after another deadly gas station shooting
Councilmen urge Lumumba to enforce existing ordinances after another deadly gas station shooting
WLBT at 10p
A sign was posted at the front of this CVS pharmacy at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday,...
Omicron variant now the most dominant COVID strain in Mississippi
Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees chairman Rep. Jim...
Mississippi House poised to vote on congressional remapping