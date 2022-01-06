Man used stolen truck to ram gas station, steal merchandise, Rankin Co. deputies say

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Rankin County arrested a burglary suspect after a chase Monday morning.

The alleged burglary happened at Huff & Stuff gas station on Highway 18 in Puckett on Sunday.

Deputies say the front door had been smashed and merchandise stolen.

Surveillance footage showed a man used his truck to ram the front door before stealing goods inside.

Fingerprints left at the scene tied the burglary back to 62-year-old Travis Parker of Jackson.

On Monday, Pearl police officers pulled over a vehicle matching the description in the burglary.

After a short pursuit, Parker was taken into custody and taken to Rankin County Jail.

He’s charged with business burglary and receiving stolen property because deputies say the truck he was driving was stolen.

