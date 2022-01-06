Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Man indicted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from school district

Elijah Murrah
Elijah Murrah(State Auditor Shad White)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is indicted for stealing multiple catalytic converters from parked vehicles owned by the George County School District.

State Auditor Shad White and George County School District Superintendent Wade Whitney, Jr. made the announcement Thursday.

Elijah Murrah is indicted for grand larceny. He allegedly used a saw to cut the catalytic converters from school-owned vehicles and later sold them.

“Theft of property from public school children cannot be tolerated. If you know of any other theft of any property from school districts, please contact my office,” said Auditor White. “We will keep your identity confidential.”

If convicted of this grand larceny charge, Murrah will face up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

