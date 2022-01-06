Jefferson Co. school employees required to submit COVID testing before returning to work

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County School District is now requiring all employees to submit to COVID-19 testing before returning to work.

The Jefferson County School Board unanimously passed the recommendation at a special meeting this week.

The district aims to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our students, employees, and community,” said Adrian Hammitte, Superintendent of Jefferson County School District. “We know that employees have been out during the holiday season and some have been traveling and attending various events. We also know that the Omicron variant is transmissible regardless of your vaccination status. I firmly believe that this precautionary measure will help keep everyone safe.”

Jefferson County School District has a partnership with Maverick Health to provide free weekly COVID-19 testing for students and employees.

