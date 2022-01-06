Jackson ministry feeds bodies and souls in the inner city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson ministry is meeting the needs of those living in the inner city, feeding their bodies and their souls.

Long lines of cars form on North President Street each Wednesday where Hilltop Church and CareCenter Ministries provides boxes of food to the hungry.

“I would be between a rock and hard place, eating out of the garbage cans,” said Wanda Champion after pushing a shopping cart loaded with groceries.

The 57-year-old is grateful for the meals she receives from Hilltop Church CareCenter Ministries. She’s undergone brain surgeries for three aneurysms and lives in downtown Jackson.

“I am thankful and blessed,” said Champion. “There are people that look out on those who can’t do and fend for themselves.”

Each Wednesday, CareCenter Ministries distributes food to up to 300 families. The church also reaches out to the homeless, drug addicted and troubled.

“God’s called us here, gave me a word for the inner city of Jackson,” said Pastor Daniel Awabdy with Hilltop Church & CareCenter Ministries. “It’s an underserved community where it’s really a beautiful city. It’s our capital. So we believe we’re in the shadow of the Capitol for a reason.”

“I’m not no more out there in the streets,” said Antonio Sanders. “I’m not no more looking for a place to stay sometimes.”

The 33-year-old is six months into the Christ Discipleship program and credits the church with helping him shed his criminal past.

“Out there in the streets doing things I’m not supposed to, but with the transforming, renewing of my mind with Jesus Christ this program changed me,” added Sanders.

Marilyn Yvonne Miller began volunteering over two years ago and is touched by stories like Sanders’.

“I noticed all these people coming and a friend and I decided to just walk and ask the pastor can we help, and he said yes,” said Miller.

Pastor Awaby said Sam’s Club and Costco donate 2-10,000 pounds of food each week to the ministry.

“We’re praying with the families. We’re clinging with the families to see them strengthen,” added Awabdy. “Hopefully in years to come we’ll see them repaired, fully restored and see the city restored.”

For more information about HIlltop Church and CareCenter Ministries, call 214-679-8846 or email dawabdy@carecenterministries.org.

