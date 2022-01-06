Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

House Democratic minority leader opposes redistricting plan that expands District 2

The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.(Source: WDAM)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Minority Leader Rep. Robert Johnson is decrying the passage of a map that significantly expands the state’s Second Congressional District.

The House voted Thursday to approve “Magnolia 1,” the state’s congressional redistricting plan.

Under the plan, District 2 would be expanded to include more than 40 percent of the state and an additional 80 miles of territory.

Johnson said the district lost population in the last 10 years and should have been compacted, rather than expanded.

“Efforts to make CD2... as compact as possible by adding all of Hinds County and a portion of Madison County, were not ever considered or debated within the joint redistricting process,” he said in a statement. “If this map passes, it will make it virtually impossible for anyone to effectively and efficiently represent the 2nd district.”

To the south, the plan adds Adams, Frankin, Wilkinson, and Amite Counties, while to the north, the counties of Panola, Yalobusha, and Grenada are added to the district. Portions of Madison County and Leake County were also added, maps show.

However, a large chunk of south Madison County and Northeast Jackson, two areas with large Republican populations, were left out.

Plans were drawn up by the Joint Legislative Redistricting Committee and were passed out of the House’s Rules Committee.

“The goal of the redistricting process is supposed to make districts as compact as possible and the boundaries should cross governmental and political boundaries as little as possible,” Johnson said. “Those objectives were not met for the map that was voted on today.”

A map of the proposed boundaries is shown below.

Proposed congressional districts based on 2020 Census data.
Proposed congressional districts based on 2020 Census data.(State of Mississippi)

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in hotel room near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
Man ambushed inside Jackson hotel room after paying woman $60 for sex
Jackson Police Department
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
Michael Thomas, aka "Traedo"
Before dying of gunshot wound, Natchez man tells police name of alleged shooter
Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: More record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges

Latest News

Travis Parker
Man used stolen truck to ram gas station, steal merchandise, Rankin Co. deputies say
Mayor Walter Morrison discusses city's plans to hire a police chief, build a police department.
Gluckstadt slated to take over zoning duties March 1
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: More record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges
Baxter Kruger, Director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security
DPS appoints new Homeland Security director