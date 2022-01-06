Gluckstadt slated to take over zoning duties March 1

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Gluckstadt will take over building and zoning duties effective March 1.

Less than a year after its incorporation was upheld by the Mississippi Supreme Court, the new city is moving forward with putting city services in place.

In December, the board of aldermen approved a comprehensive plan for the city, as well as zoning regulations and a zoning map.

Next week, the board is expected to adopt building codes. And beginning February 1, it is expected to begin accepting applications for zoning, according to a letter recently submitted to the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

“It’s been our goal all along for Gluckstadt to take control of local zoning issues,” said Mayor Walter Morrison. “I know the citizens of the city have a seriously vested interest in getting that accomplished.”

Previously, all zoning applications were handled by the county. The county is now in the process of transferring outstanding applications to the city, said county spokesman Heath Hall.

“The Madison County Board of Supervisors and its zoning personnel have done a fantastic job for us. But one of the real motivations behind Gluckstadt becoming a city is that the citizens here wanted some local control,” Morrison said. “And now they have it.”

The city’s new building administrator is also working to draw up additional policies for board approval, including a schedule of fees for applications and permits.

The mayor and board of aldermen approved hiring a building administrator at its meeting on December 17. At the same meeting, aldermen also approved the city’s zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan.

A comprehensive plan consists of such things as land-use requirements, housing needs, projected demographics, and short and long-term needs.

As for the zoning plan, Morrison said it was drawn up with input from the public.

“We actually formed a committee that was tasked with doing a lot of work on that... That committee was comprised of people with both residential interest – homeowners who live within the city – and business owners – people who don’t necessarily live within the city, but have business interests here,” Morrison said. “And they met, they deliberated. They thought about what a good plan was, and ultimately it was adopted.

“It’s by no means a finished product, but it certainly is a stop-gap thing, so we could take some control now.”

The city of Gluckstadt was incorporated last May after the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld the Madison County Chancery Court’s decision to allow the new city to move forward.

The new city also is looking for its first police chief.

