First Alert Forecast: tumbling temperatures expected this afternoon as colder air moves in

Temperatures to drop to 30s and 40s this evening
Temperatures to drop to 30s and 40s this evening
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plummeting temperatures are expected throughout this afternoon as colder and drier air rushes in from the north. Most of us will likely spend this afternoon in the 40s and possibly 30s with it feeling evening colder with the northerly winds. A deep freeze is in the forecast tonight with overnight lows falling below freezing to the middle and upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Try to stay warm!

Despite the colder weather sticking around into Friday, it will be a brighter day as skies clear out with high pressure building in. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be well below average in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees under mainly sunny skies.

With winds expected to shift back out of the south, temperatures will be warming up as we head into the weekend with mid 60s likely on Saturday and highs potentially near 70 on Sunday. However, the warmer weather won’t carry into next week with another front expected to march in over the weekend. We could see a few showers late Saturday, but better chances for rain will arrive on Sunday ahead of this frontal boundary. Cooler and drier conditions are forecast to move in behind the front as we go into next week.

