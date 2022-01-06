First Alert Forecast: rain, tumbling temperatures Thursday; much colder Friday

THURSDAY: Another day featuring our quasi-stalled front will yield another wide variance in temperatures throughout the day. We’ll quickly warm up into the 50s north, 60s south through the morning hours ahead of the front – as the front sweeps through, yielding scattered showers – temperatures will begin to tumble through the latter parts of the day. Most locations will drop well into the 20s – feeling the upper 10s, thanks to a brisk north wind by early Friday.

FRIDAY: After a deep dive into the 20s, we’ll have a decent amount of sunshine to rebound highs back into the 40s and, for some, 50s through the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly to partly clear - lows will drop back into the 30s by early Saturday morning.

EXTENDED RANGE: High pressure quickly shifts east – opening up the Gulf of Mexico yet again. Temperatures quickly rebound through the 60s Saturday – around 70 through Sunday with a risk for scattered storms developing through Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out, but the severe risk remains low. Our temperatures trend downward again by early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be around 50; slowly trending milder through mid-late week.

