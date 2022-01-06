Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: rain, tumbling temperatures Thursday; much colder Friday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Another day featuring our quasi-stalled front will yield another wide variance in temperatures throughout the day. We’ll quickly warm up into the 50s north, 60s south through the morning hours ahead of the front – as the front sweeps through, yielding scattered showers – temperatures will begin to tumble through the latter parts of the day. Most locations will drop well into the 20s – feeling the upper 10s, thanks to a brisk north wind by early Friday.

FRIDAY: After a deep dive into the 20s, we’ll have a decent amount of sunshine to rebound highs back into the 40s and, for some, 50s through the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly to partly clear - lows will drop back into the 30s by early Saturday morning.

EXTENDED RANGE: High pressure quickly shifts east – opening up the Gulf of Mexico yet again. Temperatures quickly rebound through the 60s Saturday – around 70 through Sunday with a risk for scattered storms developing through Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out, but the severe risk remains low. Our temperatures trend downward again by early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be around 50; slowly trending milder through mid-late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in hotel room near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
Man ambushed inside Jackson hotel room after paying woman $60 for sex
Jackson Police Department
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
Michael Thomas, aka "Traedo"
Before dying of gunshot wound, Natchez man tells police name of alleged shooter
Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast
A shower or two possible today with temperatures reaching the mid-60s. Thursday greater rain...
First Alert Forecast: A slight warm up in store for us on this Wednesday with some rain possible, but chilly conditions are very near!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: milder Wednesday; trending colder again through Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: milder Wednesday; rain, turning colder Thursday