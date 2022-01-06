DPS appoints new Homeland Security director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has a new Homeland Security director.

His name is Baxter Kruger.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell made the announcement Thursday.

Before joining the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Kruger served as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) for the Southern District of Mississippi, Criminal Division.

In this role, he prosecuted a variety of criminal matters ranging from violent crimes to white-collar crimes.

He also serves as a Judge Advocate for the Mississippi Army National Guard. As a soldier, Kruger served in combat arms and as an attorney, deploying to the Middle East with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and serving domestically as part of the COVID19 Task Force.

“Director Kruger’s background, including his extensive legal and military experience, makes him an excellent addition to the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

