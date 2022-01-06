Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: More record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,079 new cases and 8 new deaths on Thursday.

This marks the single highest daily total of new cases in the state. The previous record was set Wednesday with 6,592, surpassing the previous record of 5,048 in August 2021.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 579,773 since March 2020.

So far, 10,511 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,449,932 people are fully vaccinated and 3,497,878 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

