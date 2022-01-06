COVID-19 in Mississippi: 8,204 new cases, 26 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, Mississippi State Department of Health reported 8,204 new cases and 26 new deaths that occurred from January 10-11.

Wednesday, MSDH reported that its latest COVID-19 would be published later than usual due to data processing delays.

“MSDH is receiving a very large number of testing and case reports daily. We hope to have the latest data on COVID-19 in Mississippi as soon as possible,” MSDH tweeted.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 616,972 since March 2020.

So far, 10,589 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,458,177 people are fully vaccinated and 3,526,592 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

