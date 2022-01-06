Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 8,204 new cases, 26 deaths

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, Mississippi State Department of Health reported 8,204 new cases and 26 new deaths that occurred from January 10-11.

Wednesday, MSDH reported that its latest COVID-19 would be published later than usual due to data processing delays.

“MSDH is receiving a very large number of testing and case reports daily. We hope to have the latest data on COVID-19 in Mississippi as soon as possible,” MSDH tweeted.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 616,972 since March 2020.

So far, 10,589 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,458,177 people are fully vaccinated and 3,526,592 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department
Runaway teen ejected from vehicle after being chased by Yazoo County deputies
Rankin County woman says she was being tracked by an AirTag
Rankin County woman says she was being tracked by an AirTag
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple...
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple Miss. counties

Latest News

Community organization aims to interrupt violence by investing in youth
Community organization aims to interrupt violence by investing in youth
Community organization aims to interrupt violence by investing in youth
Jackson organization aims to interrupt violence by investing in youth
How to quit smoking: 5 actions you can take now
How to quit smoking: 5 actions you can take now
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild, quiet late week; wintry changes this weekend
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Jan. 13, 2022) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Jan. 13, 2022) - clipped version