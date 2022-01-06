Chunk your junk on Dumpster Day, Jan. 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have a lot of junk to get rid of, keep reading.

The City of Jackson is hosting Roll-Off Dumpster days once a month, on the second Saturday of each month in 2022.

The dumpsters will be placed at one location each month and the city has released the location for January.

When: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (weather permitting)

Where: Metrocenter Mall (Old Dillard’s parking lot) – 3645 Highway 80

You are asked to not leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available.

You can bring all household furniture, small appliances, and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals, and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside the dumpster provided at the location.

City businesses and residents living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate.

Proof of residency may be required.

