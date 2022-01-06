Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

9-year-old shot, killed in Starkville

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting in Starkville has killed a 9-year-old child, according to WCBI.

Two shootings were reported before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, one at the Brookville Garden Apartments on Everglade Avenue and another on Santa Anita Avenue.

The child was shot and killed while inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Avenue.

That vehicle is believed to be associated with a person targeted in the shooting on Everglade Avenue.

Police have not released any additional information.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in hotel room near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
Man ambushed inside Jackson hotel room after paying woman $60 for sex
Jackson Police Department
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
Michael Thomas, aka "Traedo"
Before dying of gunshot wound, Natchez man tells police name of alleged shooter
Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges

Latest News

Mississippi House poised to vote on congressional remapping
WLBT’s things to know 1/6/22: Congressional remapping, child shot in Starkville, Omicron now dominant strain
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Jan. 6, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022 - clipped version
Mississippi House poised to vote on congressional remapping
Mississippi House poised to vote on congressional remapping
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain, tumbling temperatures Thursday; much colder Friday