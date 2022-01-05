WLBT’s things to know 1/5/22: Students return to classes amid surge, gym memberships and COVID-19, Natchez police search

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Students prepare to return to school amid 5th COVID wave, top JPS educator shares gameplan

Nearly 21,000 students in Jackson are preparing to return to school in the face of the 5th wave of Coronavirus, and Jackson Public School Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene opened up about what lies ahead. JPS said it will continue to offer families a virtual instruction option for Pre K-6th grade scholars. Parents and guardians who prefer to end virtual instruction will have the option to have their scholars return to traditional, full-day, in-person schedules by notifying their school. The district is following CDC guidelines, which say any student or employee who tests positive will be required to isolate for at least five days, regardless of vaccination status. If the positive individual has been free from fever and all other COVID-19 symptoms for five days, that individual may return to the school setting. Read about Madison and Clinton School Districts here.

2. Omicron surge affecting gym memberships in new year

It’s a new year and Mississippians are making resolutions to shed those extra pounds and get in shape! Tyrone Hargro, owner of The Compound Fitness Studios in Jackson, is helping his members do just that. Hargro says the pandemic has piled on problems for his gym. He saw a 50% decrease over the last two years.“Usually around the new year we get an influx; those people with the resolutions, but we don’t have that this year,” he stated. “It’s disappointing because I like to get more people in to make more money and get more people fit.” Read the full story here.

3. Before dying of gunshot wound, Natchez man tells police name of alleged shooter

Before dying, a man who was shot in Natchez Tuesday told police the name of his alleged shooter. It happened near the Holiday Apartments. When officers arrived, they found Johnny Ricardo Mason, 33, lying on the ground. As he lay dying, he told police that he had been shot by Michael Thomas, aka “Traedo,” pictured above. Thomas had fled the scene before police got there. Mason later died from his injuries, and now the Natchez Police Department, along with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, are looking for “Traedo.” If anyone has information on Michael Thomas’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or the Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

