UPDATE: 3 killed in crash, traffic stalled on SB left lane on US 49

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 49 at Mississippi Highway 589 near Seminary.

The crash stalled traffic on the southbound left lane on U.S. Highway 49.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the traffic alert was expected to be cleared by around 3 p.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

