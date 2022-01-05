Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear and not as cold tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Showers are possible Thursday as temperatures fall through the 50s into the 40s. Much colder weather returns with sunshine Friday. Lows in the 20s in the morning and highs in the 40s during the day.

The weekend looks unsettled with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. The severe threat looks low. South wind at 5mph tonight and Northerly at the same speed Wednesday.

Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:10pm. Average high for this time of year is 57 and the average low is 37.

