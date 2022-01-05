JPD: Teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a teenager Tuesday evening.
Investigators say a 14-year old boy was shot to death while sitting inside a vehicle at the Eagle Gas Station, near Capital Street and Ellis Avenue.
It happened around 7 p.m.
A total of four teenagers were shot in the same vehicle including a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds.
JPD has not released the conditions of the three other victims, nor any details about who the shooter(s) could be.
