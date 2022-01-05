Some Mississippi school districts adjust COVID-19 protocols as cases surge, others continue with what’s already in place

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, students and teachers are heading back to the classroom as COVID-19 cases climb across the state.

Some school districts are adjusting their COVID-19 protocols, while others are continuing with the measures they already have in place.

We checked in with the Jackson, Madison County, and Clinton school districts.

All of them agree that it’s important to keep students inside the classrooms, but Jackson is the only district - of those three - that’s bringing a few changes to the spring semester.

Some school districts are already feeling the impacts of the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

Rob Chapman with Clinton Public Schools said 56 students and nine employees could not return to campus for the first day of the semester after testing positive over winter break.

But Chapman said he’s confident that they can keep kids in the classroom the remainder of the year, relying on parents as the first line of defense when it comes to keeping campuses healthy.

“Check your child’s temperature; check how they’re feeling,” he said. “If they’re not feeling well, take the common sense approach and don’t send them to school.”

The same goes for Madison County, which sent a letter to parents Monday saying: “we need your help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and continue in-person learning.”

For the most part, both districts plan to continue with the protocols they’ve had in place, such as disinfecting, social distancing, and optional masking.

Chapman said these measures are what kept the district from having to shut down all of last year.

“The only thing that’s changing with our plan is that we are taking our quarantine and our isolation days down from ten days to five days, which has been recommended by the CDC as long as there are no symptoms showing,” he said.

Jackson Public Schools is also updating its isolation and quarantine guidance.

Additionally, the district plans to reduce the capacity for indoor athletics by 50%, disinfect schools mid-day instead of just at the end of the day, test unvaccinated athletes weekly, and better enforce that masks are worn properly.

“If you agree with us that your child should be in school, generally should be in school whenever possible, we’re striving to make that more tenable for you with the distancing, with the disinfecting, with the masking, with the dogged proximity tracing, with providing more testing,” JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene said.

We also heard from the Vicksburg Warren School District, which has a mask mandate in place through January 14th.

After that, immunocompromised teachers can choose whether or not to require students to wear a mask while in the classroom.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.