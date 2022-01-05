Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: Ocean Springs man robbed gas station, gave money back, then was arrested

43-year-old Justin Edwards is charged with armed robbery after police say he robbed a gas...
43-year-old Justin Edwards is charged with armed robbery after police say he robbed a gas station in Ocean Springs.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man is facing an armed robbery charge despite giving the money back to the store employee he robbed, said police.

It happened Sunday, Jan. 2, at 2:55am at the Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.

According to police, 43-year-old Justin Edwards went inside the Circle K at the corner of Highway 90 and Washington Avenue at 2:55am on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Edwards implied he had a weapon and demanded money from an employee inside, then fled the scene once he was given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Another employee followed Edwards into the parking lot and demanded he give the money back, said police. Edwards reportedly handed the money back over to the employee. He was stopped by police a short distance later, identified as the robbery suspect and arrested.

Edwards was taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center and a $100,000 bond was set.

