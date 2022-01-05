Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Officials ID teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station

Jackson Police Department
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a teenager Tuesday evening.

Investigators say 14-year old DeMarcus McGinnis was shot to death while sitting inside a vehicle at the Eagle Gas Station, near Capitol Street and Ellis Avenue.

It happened around 7 p.m.

A total of four teenagers were shot in the same vehicle including a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

JPD has not released the conditions of the three other victims, nor any details about who the shooter(s) could be.

