Omicron surge affecting gym memberships in new year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a new year and Mississippians are making resolutions to shed those extra pounds and get in shape!

Tyrone Hargro, owner of The Compound Fitness Studios in Jackson, is helping his members do just that.

Hargro says the pandemic has piled on problems for his gym. He saw a 50% decrease over the last two years.

“Usually around the new year we get an influx; those people with the resolutions, but we don’t have that this year,” he stated. “It’s disappointing because I like to get more people in to make more money and get more people fit.”

He says instead of signing up large groups, private sessions are growing in popularity.

“One-on-ones and small groups I do, no one wants to really do groups anymore so we are struggling to get one-on-one sessions.”

However, at Orangetheory Fitness in Madison, owner Dock Daniel says the new year has ushered in a wave of new business for his team.

But he’s keeping a close eye on this new variant.

“Being a privately owned business such as we are, we are at the mercy of our members and when the shutdown happened, it was a scary thing. We were fortunate to have our members support us through that and came back,” Daniel said.

Both fitness clubs are taking extra safety steps and constantly sanitizing their facilities to keep all the members safe. They are also hoping to turn the corner on this pandemic.

“I am hoping we can get a hold of COVID-19, so I can start group fitness training and getting people in shape,” said Hargro.

“People are just saying, I have to get out of here and do something for my physical health, mental health, and my emotional wellbeing. You can’t do that isolated in your house,” said Daniel.

