Ole Miss defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin to be hired by Texas A&M

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin is expected to be hired as the defensive coordinator for Texas A&M as ESPN reports.

Durkin joined the Rebels coaching staff back in 2020. He had previously spent time as the head coach at Maryland and in various defensive coaching positions at the University of Michigan and Florida.

The announcement of Durkin’s new role was announced on Wednesday by ESPN. He will replace Mike Elko who was the previous defensive coordinator at Texas A&M who has now taken the head coach position at Duke.

The Houston Chronicle was the first to report the news.

